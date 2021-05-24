Home

Student climbs hill daily to go online for classes

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 26, 2021 4:10 pm
19-year-old Lagi Masei.

Students in the rural remote communities of Vanua Levu are struggling to participate in digital learning.

19-year-old Lagi Masei has missed so many lessons online due to poor internet connectivity in her village of Nakalou in Macuata.

Every morning, she has to climb this hill behind her home to get internet reception so she can join her classmates online.

The Year 13 Commerce student of Dreketi Central College is finding it difficult to stay online due to connectivity issues.

“Over here the network is very difficult, I want to do my studies, but it’s hard for me to be connected with my fellow mates.”

While her parents are grateful for the alternative teaching and learning platform, they say it hasn’t been easy.

Father Aporosa Davelevu says their daughter has to climb the hill in the rain or shine to get good internet so she can attend her online classes.

Davelevu adds, her daughter is now lagging behind in her lessons due to connectivity issues.

The COVID-19 pandemic is making education reliant on digital learning and for students like Masei, who face constant connectivity issues, their grades are at stake.

Nakalou Village is located almost 60km away from Seaqaqa Town.

