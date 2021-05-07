Home

Strict measures to be imposed at non-COVID Field Hospital

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 9, 2021 6:23 pm

The Ministry of Health will be managing the staffing within the non-COVID Field Hospital in Lautoka in response to patient demand.

Fiji’s Emergency Medical Assistance Team has set-up the 150-bed non-COVID Field Hospital.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says will impose strict COVID screening and security to ensure it is a COVID-free facility.

Article continues after advertisement

“Though the field hospital has mobile response teams that can travel to treat patients who report COVID symptoms in the Lautoka area –– which is a big boost for our screening exercise in that area.”

Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu says the field hospital commenced operations today.

“The facility is ready for inpatient admissions and surgical operative care. The hospital has carried out ambulatory outpatient services as well as face-to-face and phone consultations for patients.”

The Raiwaqa health centre has reopened and resumed normal functions with the new set of staff.

