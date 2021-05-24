Home

Strict checkpoints in Qauia settlement

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 22, 2021 12:41 pm
The checkpoint at Qauia settlement in Lami

Police and RFMF personnel have set up checkpoints to ensure that no one comes out of Qauia settlement in Lami as they go into day one of a two days lockdown.

FBC News visited the settlement and saw little to no movement in and out of the area.

Police also dispersed the taxi base just on the outskirt of this community in an effort to minimize interaction in the area.

Article continues after advertisement

People trying to access the settlement were also turned away from the checkpoint as they do not permanently reside in the area.

The Health Ministry states that this is a necessary step in stopping this infection from spreading further in the community.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard


[Source: Fijian Government]

