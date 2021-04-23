Street cleaner in containment zone supports family in Tailevu

57-year-old street cleaner in Suva continues to work 12 hours a day to support his family in Tailevu, despite the current hardships.

With the Suva-Nausori containment zone in place, Joseph Turiva chooses to work in the city and send money home while temporarily living with a friend.

Turiva says he has not seen his family for more than a week.

“I could spend for my family and myself. I can also help out the community. Some of my friends are not working at the moment and my wheelbarrow boys come to me as well.”

He started the street cleaning job two months ago after leaving his wheelbarrow job of 20 years.

“Saw one of my friends cleaning the streets so that was what inspired me. When I saw him cleaning the streets I knew I wanted to be in that position.”

With the less movement of people due to COVID restrictions, Joseph Turiva says the streets are much cleaner and makes his job a little easier.