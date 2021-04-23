Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
A dip in a creek to avoid containment|Vaccination drive continues in West|Street cleaner in containment zone supports family in Tailevu|Businesses outside containment areas can open|LTA suspends defensive driving courses|Coordinated effort comes to light|Transmission chain more widespread: Dr Fong|Doctors look for source that infected colleagues|Supermarkets not following protocol|careFiji app important for contact tracing: Dr Fong|No case spell over, as two doctors test positive|Hunt on for missing 7 of sevens team|Containment zones to remain until further notice|Food ration for lockdown period only: Dr Fong|Talks underway to re-open schools|Ministry records two new cases of COVID-19 in Lautoka|Security to be beefed up|Garment factory workers’ contacts remain in home quarantine|Fiji Airways staff in court for breaching health restrictions|Fiji media adapt to report on COVID-19|Vaccination rolls out in Nadi and Lautoka|95 street dwellers identified in Suva|Lack of social distancing in Suva|More arrests for defying COVID safe measures|LTA urges motorists to stay within zones|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Street cleaner in containment zone supports family in Tailevu

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 4, 2021 10:37 am
Joseph Turiva chooses to work in the city and send money home while temporarily living with a friend.

57-year-old street cleaner in Suva continues to work 12 hours a day to support his family in Tailevu, despite the current hardships.

With the Suva-Nausori containment zone in place, Joseph Turiva chooses to work in the city and send money home while temporarily living with a friend.

Turiva says he has not seen his family for more than a week.

Article continues after advertisement

“I could spend for my family and myself. I can also help out the community. Some of my friends are not working at the moment and my wheelbarrow boys come to me as well.”

He started the street cleaning job two months ago after leaving his wheelbarrow job of 20 years.

“Saw one of my friends cleaning the streets so that was what inspired me. When I saw him cleaning the streets I knew I wanted to be in that position.”

With the less movement of people due to COVID restrictions, Joseph Turiva says the streets are much cleaner and makes his job a little easier.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.