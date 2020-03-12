Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
62 yet to come forward says PM|Stranded UK volunteer grateful for assistance from Fijian family|University of Fiji Vice-Chancellor breaks confined areas, travels to Australia|Police charge man, report another to Facebook|Eight fever clinics now open|14-month-old tests positive for COVID-19 in isolation|Restaurants need to cut seating capacity says PM|Satellite hospitals to be set up in Rakiraki and Sigatoka|Govt to make announcements on Nadi Airport soon|Consumers advised to report price gouging|Low income for airport taxi drivers|Church urges members not to spread misinformation|Rakiraki resort provides free accommodation|Minister visits to ensure all protocols are followed|NZ to shut-down in 48 hours|Consumer Council forwards cases to FCCC|2020 CIC conference postponed|No new crew for fishing vessels|COVID-19 containment critical: PM|Shipping industry gives its assurance amidst COVID-19|FCCC conducts search and seizure|No one allowed in or out of Lautoka: COMPOL|Health Minister urges Fijians to be mindful of flu season|Freight services targeted to keep export sector viable|Essential supplies to be delivered soon to Lautoka|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Stranded UK volunteer grateful for assistance from Fijian family

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 24, 2020 5:25 am
A 21-year-old volunteer from the United Kingdom has expressed her gratitude towards a good Samaritan and his family for their support.

A 21-year-old volunteer from the United Kingdom has expressed her gratitude towards a good Samaritan and his family for their support.

This as the young woman, Ilene Botha works to find an available flight back home to England after borders in various countries closed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Botha says she had plans to spend more time in Fiji following a project she was working on in Yasawa.

Article continues after advertisement

“Obviously with the lack of data signal and just general phone signal. We didn’t really know what was going on, so when we came out it was quite a big shock to find that some countries have closed down and it was spreading and a few of the volunteers had already gone home.”

Botha says she has managed to contact her family and is grateful for the assistance given to her during her time in the country.

The Good Samaritan who spoke on the condition of anonymity says he thought to help Botha as many people only wish to be with their loved ones in this time.

“So I had to come her down I had to take her some place away from the red zone or the distraught zone. Just to keep her calm so she could think properly She could make her own decision, so I advised her we need to go down and she could arrange her flights on the internet and if there are any issues there was always the option to go to the embassy.”

Ilene Botha has managed to contact the British High Commission and has travelled back to Nadi to meet with other UK volunteers to wait out the travel restrictions before being able to travel back to the UK.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.