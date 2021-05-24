Home

Stranded students deal with psychological issues

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 23, 2021 12:40 pm

Five months away from family members in the Lau Group has made 15 students of Moce Secondary School susceptible to various psychological issues.

The students, four teachers, and four parents traveled to Suva for the cricket competition in April, and have been stranded since the second wave of COVID-19.

School Principal, Ifereimi Taufa, says indoor and outdoor projects and activities keep these students engaged.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they are staying abreast with their worksheets, but one could never imagine how hard it is for them to be away from families for months at a time.

Taufa says keeping a close watch on their psychological well-being has been a priority.

“…..even they really enjoyed their time in Viti Levu.”

18-year-old Asinate Nawaciono says she misses her family back in the village but looks forward to receiving her first jab next month – a ticket to return home.

The group is living in Kinoya and the Education Ministry had been in touch, should they require any assistance.

