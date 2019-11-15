Stranded Nationals to apply for expression of Interest

British and European nationals wanting to return to their home country will need to register their interest through online applications on the Fiji Airways website.

All international flights by our national carrier have been suspended in light of COVID-19, which has left more than 400 UK and EU nationals stranded in Fiji.

British High Commissioner to Fiji Melanie Hopkins says they are constantly in touch with the passengers to ensure that they arrive safely back home.

“Fiji Airways is at the stage where they have requested for expressions of interest. And we are in touch with all the assistance that have registered with us and who are thinking to leave and then we can work with Fiji Airways on setting a date”

Both embassies are working with Fiji Airways in exploring all possible routes, one in particular is the through Los Angeles that has one transit.

The High Commissioner is also urging Fijian citizens in the UK to follow the advisories of its government on how to work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

