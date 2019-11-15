Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
People not observing social distancing outside FNPF|Stop stigmatizing those visiting fever clinics says PM|Man charged for spreading false information|Fiji Airways seeks interest for Nadi-Los Angeles recovery flights|EFL reaching out to Fijians who can be assisted|Religious programs to air on FBC 2 platform|Almost $3m spent in COVID-19 response says Minister|No shortage of market produce in Lautoka|No new cases of COVID-19 confirms PM|Market opening hours revised|Minister clarifies FNPF withdrawals|Curfew will not restrict workers|Ministry assures safety of vulnerable groups|Fiji Link to suspend all outer-island flights|Taxi operators urged to adhere to curfew|Help us and we’ll help you says COMPOL|Another individual allegedly breaks isolation directive|NZ records first COVID-19 death|Isolation facility prepared in Makoi|All five COVID-19 patients recovering well: Minister|Nadi quarantine for 21 Fijians arriving from Australia|Concessions for Nadi Airport tenants|Visa extension for Fijian workers overseas amid COVID-19|Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain five|Businesses discuss movement in light of curfew|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Stop stigmatizing those visiting fever clinics says PM

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 30, 2020 12:50 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is urging Fijians to stop stigmatizing those visiting fever clinics.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is urging Fijians to stop stigmatizing those visiting fever clinics as we continue to battle COVID-19.

Bainimarama is encouraging those with a flu or fever to visit the nearest fever clinic due to similar symptoms to COVID-19.

The Prime Minister adds it is necessary for Fijians to encourage anyone who may have symptoms to be screened, to ensure any possible transmission of COVID-19 is nipped in the bud.

Article continues after advertisement

“Let me be clear: There is no shame in being sick. There is no shame in having the flu, a fever, or coronavirus. By seeking treatment for your sickness, and by reporting your symptoms as soon as they develop, you are being incredibly responsible”.

Bainimarama says people who are stigmatizing Fijians getting tested at fever clinics, are damaging containment efforts.

He adds it’s necessary for all Fijians to be responsible in these times of crisis to ensure COVID-19 is contained.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.