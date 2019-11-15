Stop stigmatizing those visiting fever clinics says PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is urging Fijians to stop stigmatizing those visiting fever clinics as we continue to battle COVID-19.

Bainimarama is encouraging those with a flu or fever to visit the nearest fever clinic due to similar symptoms to COVID-19.

The Prime Minister adds it is necessary for Fijians to encourage anyone who may have symptoms to be screened, to ensure any possible transmission of COVID-19 is nipped in the bud.

“Let me be clear: There is no shame in being sick. There is no shame in having the flu, a fever, or coronavirus. By seeking treatment for your sickness, and by reporting your symptoms as soon as they develop, you are being incredibly responsible”.

Bainimarama says people who are stigmatizing Fijians getting tested at fever clinics, are damaging containment efforts.

He adds it’s necessary for all Fijians to be responsible in these times of crisis to ensure COVID-19 is contained.

