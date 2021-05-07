Home

Still time to shop so don’t panic: MOH

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 12, 2021 9:02 pm
Doctor Fong said that people need to be mindful of rushing all at once to the supermarkets.

Fijians in the Suva-Nausori corridor are being reminded they have two more days to get their shopping done.

This as the Suva-Nausori corridor goes into total lockdown from Friday to Tuesday morning.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says there is more than enough time to prepare properly without causing mass mayhem and disorder.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you are going out to do shopping, you must have careFIJI installed with bluetooth turned on, it does not chew data or battery. If you go to the supermarket and see a crowd, do not add to the problem. It could literally endanger your life and the lives of those you love. If you see a crowd, go to a different shop or do your shopping at a different time. Better yet, call 158 and report the violation of COVID protocols. Businesses must take responsibility as well by ensuring mask-wearing, proper physical distancing, and mandating the use of careFIJI by all staff and shoppers.”

Doctor Fong goes onto say that people need to be mindful of rushing all at once to the supermarkets.

“I know we saw some panic-buying yesterday. When I see images of those crowds, I see lives being put at-risk. I see the potential for ICUs being filled with dying patients. And I admit, I reacted quite strongly to it. I feared those runs on the supermarkets would lead to widespread transmission of the virus, I hope to be wrong about that.”

Supermarkets will remain open tomorrow and up until Friday night for all your shopping.

