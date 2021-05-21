Home

Staying indoors best option for Nadali resident

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 23, 2021 6:00 am

Staying indoors is the best solution for Joseva Raqitawa – a Nadali resident.

Raqitawa says the villagers are being cautious as more positive cases have been registered in Nadali.

Living a few blocks away from the family who tested positive of COVID-19, Raqitawa says halting all movement is the best way to stop the spread of the killer virus.

Article continues after advertisement

“We were on lockdown from last week Friday until to date, zero tolerance in movement. The employees in our area are not going to work, we are also not allowed to go to Nausori town for grocery shopping. There is an advantage for us as we spend this time to farm.”

Raqitawa says they are happy with the support received so far from families living outside of the lockdown zone, the government and the Health Officials for being very supportive during this difficult time.

Nadali residents are hoping for the best as they continue with their 14-day lockdown.

