Stay home for front liners pleads Doctor Fong

Home is where the heroes manning hospitals and health centres, guarding containment borders, and running tests at the CDC, all wish they could be.

These were the words of Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong as he again appealed to Fijians to stay home as it’ll save lives.

Doctor Fong is asking Fijians to honour the sacrifices of those on the front line by staying home.

He says for Suva and Nausori, this lockdown must be decisive and it can be if everyone cooperates.

‘The Fiji Police Force will be enforcing the stay-at-home order on the streets. But the Police cannot be in every community. They cannot stop every needless and potentially deadly interaction between different households. Only you – those living in Suva and Nausori – can hold yourselves accountable every hour of every day of this lockdown.”

Fiji’s Head of Health Protection, Doctor Alisha Sahukhan also made a sobering plea as the Ministry attempts to contain the virus within the Central Division for the second time.

“So we do ask as we ask every night please do your best please stay home. Don’t leave your house unless you have a medical emergency please do this. Please help us get this outbreak under control.”

Doctor Sahukhan says that only medical emergency runs should be made during the next four days.