COVID-19

Stay calm and connected says Empower Fiji

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 25, 2020 12:40 pm
Empower Pacific is offering counselling services through its helpline

Empower Pacific is offering counselling services through its helpline.

It’s already receiving numerous calls mainly from the Lautoka lock down area.

Mental Health Specialist, Dr Prem Singh is urging Fijians to stay calm and stay connected with loved ones.

Article continues after advertisement

The NGO say they’re also getting calls from Suva and Labasa.

“Generally they were worried if there were going to be any issues with available resources such as food items, medications, if the relevant services would be open to access and most of all I think they were focusing on the feelings and emotions related to this particular situation that we’re currently facing”.

Dr Singh is urging Fijians to keep accessing the available services.

“First of all I think its human nature to panic because we are all worried about our own mortality. It’s just a human response. Second one is lack of knowledge. If we don’t have knowledge of what’s happening around us then we go into panic mode. And third one is if we are already a vulnerable group such as children, women, young girls and the elderlies. We would generally add on to the panic so my recommendation is to stay calm, to connect – keep connecting to the outer world”.

Empower Pacific has setup a 24-hour help line effective from Monday and Fijians can call 2937141/7765626 for any counselling services during this current situation.

