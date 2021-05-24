Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance

The Permanent Secretary for Health has requested spotters to escalate fining where there is evidence of non-compliance with COVID safe measures.

These spotters are from the Health, Commerce, and Security Ministries.

Doctor James Fong is concerned with the lack of adherence to COVID safe measures in gatherings throughout the country, especially the adherence to masking in indoor public spaces.

Dr Fong says the spot fines must be seen as a means to promote COVID safe measures.

He says it is not the intention that every single transgression will be picked up and fined.

The Permanent Secretary adds we need to maintain the COVID guard and ensure every Fijian is protected.

He adds that the key to avoiding future restrictions and lockdowns is for everyone to remain cautious about how we engage in greater freedom.

Dr Fong says whilst the easing of restrictions is needed to facilitate livelihoods, we must ensure that together with vaccination, COVID safe measures must be observed.