Space made at CWM Hospital Mortuary

Suva Funeral Directors Manager, Lanieta Cakacaka says they are running out of space at the CWM Hospital Mortuary as people are not making arrangements to uplift the body of their loved ones.

The mortuary at the CWM hospital is now full.

Those who have deceased relatives at the Mortuary are advised to make immediate arrangements and performance of final funeral rites for their loved ones.

Cakacaka says they have made alternative arrangements for patients who have died because of COVID-19.

“We have put aside a container so that we can cater for our COVID cases. That’s why we are full with the other ones. Because we have normal death and COVID death coming in at the same time.”

The CWM Mortuary has the capacity to accommodate at least 60 bodies at the facility and has never had more than 35 dead bodies in a week in recent times until now.

