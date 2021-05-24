Southern Division tops list of infringements

The Southern Division recorded 164 Public Health infringements, the highest from August 16th to the 20th.

Police say 367 Public Health infringement Notices were issued in total, including 145 cases in the Western Division, 31 in the North, 23 cases in the East, three in the Central Division and one booking by the Police Special Response Unit.

118 notices were issued to people who failed to wear a face covering.

120 were for breach of curfew, 72 for social gatherings and 42 for failing to wear a mask in a Public Service Vehicle.

11 PSV drivers were booked for failing to comply with the 50% passenger capacity guidelines.

Three PHINs were issued for breach of containment and one for breach of isolation.

Police continue to ask for support with the compliance of these lifesaving health measures and failure to do so will only result in a fine.

