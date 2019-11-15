Southern Division tops breach arrests

Ninety-three individuals were arrested for breaches in the last 24 hours with Southern Division recording the highest.

Of the 93 reported cases, thirty-six were recorded in the South, twenty-one for social gathering breach and fifteen for breach of curfew.

The East recorded the second-highest number of social gathering breach arrests, with twenty-six cases and one case of curfew breach.

Article continues after advertisement

The Northern Division recorded nineteen arrests for curfew breach.

The Western Division recorded ten cases of social gathering breach and one for breach of curfew.

The Central Division recorded nil arrests.

Click here for more on COVID-19