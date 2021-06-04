Home

Southern Division tops breach arrests

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 12, 2021 12:55 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Fifty-seven arrests have been made in the last 24-hours, with the majority once again related to alcohol consumption.

The Southern Division recorded thirty cases.

Seven people were found drinking grog at Cunningham in Suva, four were loitering along Nanuku in Vatuwaqa while five were arrested in Raiwaqa for breaching curfew.

Two men in their 20’s were found intoxicated at Lagilagi Housing in Raiwaqa, while five other cases related to alcohol were recorded in Navua.

A 20-year-old man was found loitering in Samabula during curfew hours.

Three men in their 20’s were found drunk and loitering in Nepani while three individuals were arrested in Tacirua for loitering during curfew hours.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, says of the eighteen cases recorded in the Western Division, seven people were found drinking alcohol at the Vakatora Housing playing ground in Lautoka.

A 31-year-old taxi driver was carrying passengers more than 50 percent required capacity.

Three men in their 20’s were found drunk during curfew hours in Lautoka while seven people were arrested for kava consumption in Namaka.

The Eastern Division recorded nine cases whereby six men including a woman were arrested for being intoxicated in Nakorovou, Rewa.

Two men in their 20’s were found loitering at Naivicula during curfew hours while a 35-year-old farmer was found loitering at Davuilevu Housing during curfew hours.

No arrests were made in the Northern and Central Divisions.

