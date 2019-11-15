SOPD services to close at Labasa Hospital

All Special Out-Patient Department services will not be available at the Labasa Hospital from tomorrow.

People in the greater Labasa area are advised that SOPD services will be available at different venues.

The Obstetric, Surgery and Orthopedics patients will be seen at the Scouts Hall near the Hospital next to the swimming pool.

Medical, Eye, Pediatrics and dental patients will be seen at the Sangam School of Nursing building in Labasa Town.

A temporary fever clinic has also been set up along Jaduram Street in Labasa Town.

This will be operational from tomorrow as well.

All GOPD services at the Labasa Hospital will continue at Nasea Health Center.

However, all emergencies and deliveries will still be accepted at the Labasa Hospital.

Hospital visiting hours remain reduced, from 11am to 12pm daily with only one visitor allowed per non-COVID 19 related patient.