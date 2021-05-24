Somosomo remains on high alert

Somosomo villagers in Yasawa are not letting their guard down despite there being no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hour period.

Village Headman Kelevi Tiri says are maintaining strict lockdown measures because some villagers remain in isolation after returning positive tests results.

He adds police are assisting the community with surveillance.

“Few police officers stationed in Kese have been visiting the village daily. This is to limit unnecessary movement and breaching COVID safe protocols among the villagers”.

Natiri says they a team of health officials, provincial council representatives, and police to visit the village tomorrow.

This is an effort to ensure all restrictions are followed and health teams stay abreast of the situation in the high-risk community.

