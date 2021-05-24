Home

Somosomo COVID patient airlifted

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 28, 2021 10:24 pm
[Source: Ministry of Health and Medical Services]

The Ministry of Health says one new COVID-19 case has been confirmed from Somosomo on Naviti Island in the Yasawa Group.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the person developed severe COVID-19 symptoms and was medically evacuated via airlift to Lautoka Hospital.

The Ministry recorded 258 new infections for the 24-hour period that ended at 8am today.

152 cases are from the Western Division and 106 cases are from the Central Division.

The Ministry did not record any COVID-19 deaths today.

However, Doctor Fong says there have been three deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

These deaths have been classified as non-COVID by their doctors.

Doctors have determined that their deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions and not COVID-19.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

