Some still not adhering to facemask call

People not wearing masks in public is still a concern for health officials, who are trying to curb the spread of COVID-19 around Viti Levu.

FBC News has today again noticed people with kids around suburbs in Suva and public transport not wearing face masks.

Fijians are being encouraged to wear masks to avoid getting infected by a disease that has hospitalized 22 people through local transmission.

The Fiji Bus Operators Association says it has been following the rules in place but some members of the public continue to disregard all instructions.

FBC News has also noticed instances of passengers taking off their masks in the bus, while also not observing the 2-metre distance rule.

FBOA, President, Nisar Ali, says while the bus operators and drivers are trying to be compliant, they need support from those who are using bus services.

Under the Fijian government gazette dated yesterday, it is stated that any driver of a public service vehicle, or passenger in a public service vehicle who is five years of age or older, must wear a face-covering in the proper manner while driving or travelling in the public service vehicle, with effect from 24 April.