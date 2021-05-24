Some people trying to sell fake vaccine cards: AG

A team at the Ministry of Economy led by the Permanent Secretaries of various Ministries are verifying some of the unemployment applications to ensure their validity.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted that there are some people who have tried to sell fake vaccination cards and the team is working to vet all applications.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the team is spearheaded by the Permanent Secretary from the Prime Minister’s Office, PS for Health and PS for Communication.

“As you know that there have been some people who have tried to sell fake vaccine cards. So this team with a team of other civil servants who under their guidance are verifying all the records. For those that have applied for the $360 programme.”

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says he has also requested extra hands to help with the verification.

“I have asked for some volunteers and I have spoken again to PS of education for us to get some of our school teachers who are currently not occupied to help us in this verification process.”

The government is urging Fijians who have not received their $360 to be patient as they are still vetting and processing some applications.

