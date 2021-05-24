Some patients monitored for long COVID

The Health Ministry says it is monitoring some infected patients for long COVID.

Long COVID can cause symptoms that last weeks or months after the infection has gone.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor, James Fong told FBC News that they are monitoring certain COVID, infected patients.

Article continues after advertisement

“Now we have to re-deploy some of our staff who are doing acute care in the tracking of long COVID.”

Fiji Medical Association President, Doctor Basharat Munshi says this is something that is present worldwide.

“If it is an entity that is being reported worldwide, then perhaps in a matter of time we get someone presenting with something similar.”

The Health Ministry says it will continue to monitor those who have had COVID symptoms for more than four weeks.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard