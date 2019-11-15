Some licensing services will remain suspended: LTA

The Land Transport Authority will not resume car and taxi licensing until they can ensure COVID-19 health precautions are in place.

LTA’s CEO Samuel Simpson says while they are reinstating their licensing for heavy good vehicles from next week, there will be some services that remain suspended.

Simpson says they have been working to ensure all the Ministry of Health directives are followed and this has meant an overhaul of how they conduct their day to day business.

Article continues after advertisement

“Class 2 is the car, class 3 is the taxi, so it’s class 2 and class 3 that we currently have a challenge in that we need to come up with a proposal which is workable, realistic and also provides the security and safeguards for our staff and customers, that’s the bit that we have the challenge on at the moment.”

Meanwhile, the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on LTA has led to some of its 400 plus staff now working on reduced hours.

The CEO says given the drastic drop in their revenue pool, they have had to consider a number of measures.

He maintains that so far they have been able to ensure employment of all of their permanent staff.

Click here for more on COVID-19