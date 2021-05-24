Some COVID-19 patient can donate blood

The Ministry of Health has confirmed it is safe for some people to donate blood even if they are COVID positive.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Doctor James Fong says there have been cases where people with the virus are donating blood to meet the shortages in hospitals.

Dr Fong says studies reveal the virus is not transmitted through blood.

However, the Permanent Secretary says the Ministry is ensuring that people who are COVID positive and are donating blood are not acutely sick and non-infectious.

He says people can be positive for COVID-19 for a long time after being non-infectious.

He explained a case whereby a positive person in the country was positive but non-infectious after 56 days and was still able to donate blood.

The Permanent Secretary says people can make a difference by donating blood to save others.

