Soldier was on duty for couple

The soldier who has become the latest COVID-19 case in the country is believed to have contracted it from a couple who had returned from India.

FBC News sources say the military man was on duty looking after the two, and was also staying at the quarantine facility at Tanoa Nadi.

It is believed that the soldier had come in contact with others including hotel staff, some of who are already in quarantine.

Some of the others are yet to be rounded up, but health authorities are working in getting them into quarantine as fast as possible.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the soldier contracted the virus anytime from one to six days prior to testing and that he interacted with other daytime staff in the quarantine facility during that time.

He says people should prepare for the current measures to become more stringent if there has been any transmission to the public.