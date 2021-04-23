Soldiers stood down

The soldiers who were accused of breaching protocol have been stood down pending further investigation.

This comes after earlier this week the Health Ministry had announced the soldiers had breached quarantine conditions and this led to some contracting COVID-19.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says, this all part of their response.

“We have contained them, we have kept them where they are right now. There is one group of soldiers, who have been stood down but further action will have to happen after we finish our containment programme.”

Meanwhile, Doctor Fong say he saw some photos of a picnic happening in Lami — one of several high-risk areas in the country.

He says it was mostly young people who were having a bit of a “lockdown party”, which should not have happened there.