COVID-19
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Soldiers in outer islands await clearance

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 5, 2021 12:00 pm

The Republic of Fiji Military Force has some of its soldiers stuck in the outer islands.

RFMF Commander, Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says these military personnel were deployed for various work in outer islands including the Eastern and Northern divisions.

Naupoto says while they have been away from their loved ones for some time, movement protocols will be followed to get them across to Viti Levu.

“We are waiting and we will come back to Suva according to whatever protocols that are being said and when approval is given by the Ministry of Health through the MCTTT.”

The Military continues to support the Ministry of Health in its COVID-19 operations.

Naupoto says to ensure their operation is not affected, working bubbles have been created for the soldiers.

