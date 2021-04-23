Home

Soldiers are not to be blamed: Doctor Fong

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
April 27, 2021 6:53 am

The Health Ministry says blaming members of the military for breaking protocols is something that is incorrect.

This comes as Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong answered questions from the media, after it has been confirmed that three soldiers are now positive with COVID-19.

There has been a lot of talk about military personnel not adhering to rules, but Doctor Fong, has laid to rest these claims.

Article continues after advertisement

“Whilst the easiest thing to do is blaming the people who are managing the quarantine, as they not complying with and they not complying with that, please we need to remember the challenge we dealing with. The fact that we got the virus and stayed under control for 365 days, is a record by any means. Making an assessment premised on the fact that people who manage the quarantine have not behaved, is not correct.”

So far we have 36 active cases with 22 via local transmission and 14 in border quarantine.

