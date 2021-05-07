Home

Soldiers and police officer breach restrictions

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 13, 2021 11:08 am

Five military personnel and a police officer were among 57 arrests for breach of COVID-19 restrictions in the last 24 hours.

The soldiers and police officer were with five others found intoxicated at the Narere area.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu is urging people to be responsible and good citizens.

Tudravu is pleading with the public to follow restrictions and make things easier for law enforcement officers.

38 of the arrests recorded for breaching of Health Restrictions and Curfew Orders are alcohol-related while eleven are for kava consumption.

Two people were arrested for crossing containment areas while six were at a social gathering, celebrating a birthday.

The Western Division saw 11 arrests, 26 in the Southern Division, 18 in the Eastern Division while two people were arrested in the Northern Division for drinking alcohol in Savusavu.

