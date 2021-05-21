SODELPA MP supports government motion

One of the leading opposition Member of Parliament, Mosese Bulitavu has backed a government motion to amend the loan guarantee period for Fiji Airways.

In a move where he has gone against his own SODELPA party lines, Bulitavu says in such difficult times, Fijians need to work together as everyone is trying to make ends meet.

He adds the motion calls upon the leaders to make a very informed decision in terms of the airline and what the nation’s future holds.

Bulitavu says while he will be unpopular because of this, his views are very clear as Fiji airways plays a lead role in terms of recovery when Fiji opens its borders for tourism.

Debate on the motion continues.