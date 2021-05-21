Home

COVID-19
SODELPA MP supports government motion

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 27, 2021 3:25 pm
One of the leading opposition Member of Parliament, Mosese Bulitavu has backed a government motion to amend the loan guarantee period for Fiji Airways.

In a move where he has gone against his own SODELPA party lines,  Bulitavu says in such difficult times, Fijians need to work together as everyone is trying to make ends meet.

He adds the motion calls upon the leaders to make a very informed decision in terms of the airline and what the nation’s future holds.

Article continues after advertisement

Bulitavu says while he will be unpopular because of this, his views are very clear as Fiji airways plays a lead role in terms of recovery when Fiji opens its borders for tourism.

Debate on the motion continues.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.