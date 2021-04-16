SODELPA calls for review of protocol for frontline workers

The Leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party Viliame Gavoka has commended the work done by the Health Ministry.

However, Gavoka says there are numerous questions to be raised following the reactivation of several restrictions and the lockdown of the greater Nadi and Lautoka area.

He says while they appreciate the effort, the new cases raise questions with respect to the monitoring of frontline workers at different quarantine facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

The SODELPA Leader says they note that the 53-year-old is believed to be the latest COVID-19 patient after interacting with the army officer who had earlier contracted the virus at a quarantine facility.

Gavoka says the major concern is that workers at quarantine facilities can return to their homes and enter public spaces soon after the completion of their daily shift.

He says this is a concern and needs to be reviewed immediately.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama clarified that an investigation revealed the woman had an interaction with the soldier when he showed up early to his room as it was being cleaned.

Bainimarama says protocol dictates that overlap should not have happened, that is why the woman was not tested before re-entering the public.

“What is clear today is that this breach in the protocol cannot be repeated. In the meantime, we are confident that our system of border quarantine can function to the high degree it has over the past year.”

The Prime Minister says as we learned one year ago, these measures work, and staying at home saves life adding that it’s the best and easiest way to protect yourself and your family from getting this deadly virus, and it’s the best way to help Fiji become COVID-contained once again.