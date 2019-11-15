Soap helps remove the virus from hands: Dr Munshi

Public-health officials across the globe are urging people to wash their hands as it is the best method to prevent further spread of the COVID-19.

Fiji Medical Association believes practicing good hygiene is critical in keeping Fijians safe, protecting society as a whole.

Association President Dr Basharat Munshi says virus outside of the body are vulnerable therefore it’s important for people to wash their hands with soap and water.

“Virus is a respiratory virus and we transfer the virus from our hands to the face and into the oral cavity so the act of washing hands is important as it eliminates any potential virus in your hands from getting into your face and mouth.”

He says soap helps remove the virus from hands during the washing process.

Dr Munshi believes many people still don’t know proper hand washing techniques.

The association is urging Fijians to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after visiting a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.