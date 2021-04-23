Snap lockdown a medical necessity: Dr Fong

The Ministry of Health will be locking down the Suva/Nausori containment zones from 8 tonight until 4am on Monday.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says this will allow his teams to conduct contact tracing efficiently.

Dr Fong highlighted rather than operating two separate containment zones, the Suva and the Nausori containment areas will be consolidated into the Suva/Nausori lockdown zone.

“The borders of the lockdown areas mirror that of the two containment areas and the police will be operating checkpoint at Logani Village, Sawani, Tamavua-I-Wai and the Delainavesi Bridge. The checkpoint at the 8 Miles Bridge near the Rups Mall will be uplifted”.

Dr Fong says this measure is not new for those living in Suva and Nausori corridor.

The Suva/Nausori zone will be under curfew for at least the next 56 hours.

“Within the lockdown zone no one should leave their homes. No parents, no breadwinners, no children should leave their homes. The Police will be enforcing that movement restriction. Without Ministry approval you can only move from your home for medical emergencies and this exemption will include kidney dialysis patients.”

Dr Fong adds for the duration of this lockdown no businesses including supermarkets, banks and pharmacies are allowed to be open.

Some essential services like EFL, WAF, Ports and private hospitals will be allowed to operate with authorization from the Health Ministry.

Deliveries across the lockdown borders will also go on hold as no markets and supermarkets will be open during this period.

“As I mentioned over the last few days, lockdown is a measure of last resort. We determined at this stage a snap lockdown has become a medical necessity for the Suva/Nausori corridor.”