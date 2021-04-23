SME’s determined to stay in business

The second wave of COVID-19 has not spared business owners with many who are not considered essential services forced to close down.

Niu Grillz restaurant owner, Sikipio Fihaki, making food deliveries is a way to continue business and support his employees.

Fihaki says since starting out, there were less than 20 delivery orders but this tripled towards the end of last week.

He says even though the pandemic has shocked many businesses which were only just bouncing back small and micro-entrepreneurs are determined to work around the pandemic.

“Orders that have come through this week, not as much as last week, but we understand, we have to understand what’s going on. We actually still have to work through it.”

The Merch Owner, Watesoni Nata Jnr says a group of small and medium local businesses have used technology to talk to each other despite being direct competitors.

He adds this allows them to discuss issues and come up with solutions to help each other.