COVID-19
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Slow increase in non-COVID caseloads: Dr. Nasedra

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 28, 2021 7:52 am

As Fiji continues to battle COVID-19, the Ministry of Health has noted a slow increase in the number of non-COVID caseloads.

Head of Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team, Doctor Luke Nasedra says they are now re-opening pathways for Fijians to access normative services at divisional hospitals.

Dr. Nasedra says these divisional hospitals were relied on heavily when COVID cases were at a peak.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is a slow increase in the non-COVID caseloads. For the Ministry when the COVID load is going down we are planning to move on to the non-COVID operations. For some people that needed the care in the hospital, we are now opening the pathway again to access the services at the divisional hospital.”

Despite health facilities being compromised due to COVID-19, the healthcare workers pushed the boundary to provide timely services.

Doctor Nasedra says FEMAT will be on standby to share the caseloads if the need arises.

Three main hospitals and small health centers in Viti Levu had been compromised due to the pandemic, however, this did not slow the COVID-19 response effort and other operations.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

