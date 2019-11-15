Skype conferencing now available in FCS Institutions

The Fiji Corrections Service have installed Skype conferencing equipment in all Corrections Centers.

Commissioner of Corrections Commander Francis Kean says this initiative will allow those under their care to be able to contact family members and also seek legal counsel without the need to travel and the risk of COVID-19 infection.

As part of adopted measures to adhere to the conditions imposed by the COVID -19 Pandemic, Commissioner Kean says they are also in talks with the Judiciary to convene court hearings through this system.

He says family members under their care and members of the legal fraternity can contact the Officers in Charge of the respective Correctional Centers to enquire on what days and times the Skype system is operated.

The installation of the Skype system was made possible with funding support from government, ICRC and UNDP.