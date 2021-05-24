Six travelers test positive for Covid-19

Six travelers have tested positive for COVID-19 during the mandatory 3-day hotel stay and testing since the opening of international travel borders to travel partner countries.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says in accordance with entry requirements, all cases had tested negative in the 72 hours before departure and are fully vaccinated.

He says all cases are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and have been isolated within hotels with protocols that have been established in the lead-up to border opening.

Doctor Fong says the positive samples will be sent to our partner laboratory in Australia for genomic sequencing.

He adds have ensured that the default quarantine period for all travelers from non-Travel Partner countries is 14 days.

He says the temporary removal of any country from our Travel Partner Country list is already an ongoing assessment process.

The Health Ministry has also noted that a number of our travel partner countries now have widespread community transmission of Omicron.

The MOH team continues to promote COVID safe behavior and ensure that Fijians remain safe against the virus.

Meanwhile, Fiji has recorded five new cases of COVID- 19.

No new COVID-19 death have been reported.