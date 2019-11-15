Home

Six people arrested for curfew breach

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 15, 2020 7:18 am
Six reports of COVID-19 breach of curfew reports were recorded last night.

The Southern Division recorded five cases while Central recorded one report.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says as we head into the weekend, people should remember that the curfew remains from 10pm to 5am.

Qiliho says unless there is an announcement made by the Prime Minister of a change, Fijians must adhere to the nationwide curfew hours.

