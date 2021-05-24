Six patients on ventilators says Dr Tudravu

About 313 COVID-19 positive patients are in isolation facilities.

Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu says 84 of these patients are in either a severe or critical stage.

64 Individuals in the facilities require oxygen and six are on ventilators.

He adds general outpatient services continue in health centres and sub-divisional hospitals.

“In terms of health services, all our major health facilities remain fully functional in all divisions providing emergence services, admissions, and inpatient care for COVID and Non-COVID patients.”

Dr Tudravu says a patient care flow pathway has been established which ensures that all cases of COVID-19 that are identified are tracked and followed up.

“This essentially means is that if a patient is diagnosed with COVID-19, that patient will be directed to a care plan where the patient will be admitted at home and followed up through telehealth. They can also be admitted to an intermediate care facility such as the Field hospital and cared for by our team or admitted at the main hospital for high-level care.”

They are engaging many volunteers and civil servants in running the services and supporting the technical clinical teams.

