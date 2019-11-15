Home

Six passengers yet to come forward

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 25, 2020 2:45 pm
Only six passengers have yet to come forward to get tested for COVID-19.

These people were on flights 871 from San Francisco to Nadi – on 16th March, FJ-411 from Nadi to Auckland which came on 17th March and FJ 410 from Auckland to Nadi which also came on the 17th.

These passengers may have come in contact with Fiji’s first case of COVID-19 the 28-year-old flight attendant.

The individuals listed below are requested to call 2219906 or email on [email protected]

These passengers are within the 14 days incubation period of being in contact with the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Fiji.

They require observation to ensure that there is no spread of potential COVID-19 in the community.

The Health Ministry is also appealing to the public to tell their friends and families who have been on the above mentioned flights to contact authorities even if they are not showing any symptoms.

Click here for more on COVID-19

