Six new COVID cases, more Fijians vaccinated

Fiji has recorded six new cases of COVID-19.

Four of these cases were recorded on Thursday and two were recorded in the last 24 hours period ending at 8 am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says of the six cases recorded, three cases were recorded in the Central Division; one case was recorded in the Western Division, one case was recorded in the Northern Division, and one case was recorded in the Eastern Division.

Dr. Fong adds that as of yesterday, a total of 113,453 individuals have so far received booster doses.

He is also strongly urging people to get their booster dose after at least five months from their second COVID-19 vaccine dose adding that Moderna vaccine and Pfizer vaccines are both available for adult booster doses.

He says Fiji’s current booster program has been slowed down by slower uptake and deployment challenges relating to the need to deal with the current surge of leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue fever, and influenza we are facing Fiji-wide.

Dr. Fong has also highlighted that they expect decreasing immunity from the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines as well as decreasing post-infection acquired immunity over time.

He says that COVID is endemic in Fiji, as it is in most of the world, which basically means it is always present adding that Fiji has opened international travel while Europe, China, New Zealand, and Australia are experiencing surges in COVID cases.

Therefore, the PS reiterates that all eligible adults get a booster dose so we can reduce the risk of future surges of COVID-19 in terms of severe disease and hospitalization, and avoid the institution of severe public health measures.

Dr. Fong says they will continue to monitor the evidence on post-infection immunity based on quality data that is being generated globally.

However, he says until the Health Ministry has a better sense of the role of post-infection immunity, the Ministry of Health will continue to define our level of protection based on vaccination numbers.