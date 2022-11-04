Six new COVID-19 cases

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has recorded six new cases of COVID-19 in the country, since its last update on October 27th.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says this brings the total number of active cases to 66.

He says four cases were recorded in the Central Division and two cases in the Western Division.

No cases were recorded in the Northern and Eastern Divisions.

Dr Fong says ongoing medical recovery efforts remain on track with the support of development partners.