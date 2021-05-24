Home

Six new COVID-19 cases in Malolo island

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 29, 2021 11:02 pm
The Malolo Island

Six new COVID-19 infections have been confirmed from Malolo Island today.

This has raised the number of active cases on the island to 29.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says Fiji recorded 396 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8 am today.

He says 303 cases are from the Western Division and 93 cases are from the Central Division.

The Ministry of Health did not report any COVID-19 death today.

Dr Fong says there have been 479 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 477 recorded during the current outbreak that started in April this year.

There have been 226 new recoveries which means that there are now 19,300 active cases.

The Permanent Secretary says 9,041 active cases are in the Central Division, 10,090 are in the West, five in the North and 164 in the Eastern Division.

There are currently 236 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital of which 112 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital, 22 at the FEMAT field hospital, and 102 are admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Dr Fong adds that 24 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and nine are in critical condition.

The Ministry of Health’s vaccination effort continues with 558,894 or 95.3 percent adults in the have received their first COVID-19 jab.

Dr Fong says Fiji as at August 28th has recorded 266,598 or 45.4 percent fully vaccination amongst eligible adults.

