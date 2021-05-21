Six more test positive to take daily total upto 24

There are six new cases of COVID-19 from the latest round of testing today, and this has taken our daily total to 24, a new high for our daily total since the first case last year.

The first two cases are from Muanikoso, Nasinu and are primary contacts of other cases.

The next four cases tested positive while in quarantine and are primary contacts of one of the Extra Supermarket employee cases.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says there are now 92 active cases in isolation.

Fiji has had 230 cases in total, with 134 recoveries and four deaths, since our first case was reported on March 19 2020.

A total of 88,294 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted since Fiji started testing in early 2020.

A total of 1629 samples were tested yesterday and the daily test count of 183 tests at Tamavua Twomey Hospital had been added to yesterday’s data, and a miscount of 300 corrected, so now there are 2685 tests in total recorded for testing on Friday.

The daily average of testing over the last seven days now at 2267 tests per day.

The seven-day average daily test positivity is at 0.4%, with test positivity rising to 1.1% in the last day.

An average of 2.6 tests per 1000 population were conducted daily over the last seven days, with 1.2 tests per 1000 population in the last day.

