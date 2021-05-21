Six more test positive making it 151 active cases

The total number of COVID-19 infections for the day has gone up to 28 with a total of 151 active cases.

This after six more cases have been announced.

There are four cases, who are primary contacts within the Muanikoso cluster, and two are from the Vunivivi cluster announced earlier.

There has been four more recoveries, patients have recovered and all active cases are within the Suva-Nausori corridor.

This second wave has seen 244 cases, and Fiji has had 314 cases in total, with 159 recoveries and four deaths, since our first case was reported on March 19th 2020.

Over 58,000 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted during this current outbreak, with 98,915 tests conducted in total since testing started in early 2020.

This does not yet include the 11,000 samples recently tested in Australia.

A total of 2804 samples were tested yesterday.

The daily average of testing over the last seven days is 2567 tests per day.

The seven-day day average daily test positivity is at 0.7%, and 1% in the last day.

An average of 2.9 tests per 1000 population were conducted daily over the last seven days, with 3.2 tests per 1000 population in the last day.



