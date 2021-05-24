Home

Six-month-old baby amongst the 11 COVID-19 deaths

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 27, 2021 10:21 pm
Lautoka Hospital

A six-month-old baby has become the youngest COVID-19 victim in the country.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the infant from the Nausori Highlands was taken to the Bukuya Health Center earlier this month with symptoms of COVID-19.

The baby was later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital and passed away after 20 days of admission.

Article continues after advertisement

She was among the 11 COVID-19 deaths which also includes an 11-year-old girl from Naboutini village in Navua. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the Navua hospital.

Of the 11 deaths, three were fully vaccinated but had existing medical conditions.

One is a 49-year old man from Nadi while the second is a 54-year old man from Ba.

The third fully vaccinated person to die from COVID-19 is a 50-year old woman from Rakiraki.

The Permanent Secretary says these individuals had existing medical conditions that placed them at higher risk of severe disease.

He says while the vaccine provides a person the best protection from becoming seriously ill, hospitalized, or dying from COVID-19 – fully vaccinated people can still get the virus.

He says these deaths in fully vaccinated individuals are rare, however, we can expect to see this as we continue to see widespread transmission in our community.

Of the 11 deaths reported, three are from the Central Division while eight are from the Western Division.

Dr Fong says of the 477 deaths recorded in Fiji during this outbreak 371 were not vaccinated, 103 were partially vaccinated and three were fully vaccinated.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

