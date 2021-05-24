Six men arrested for playing cards

Twenty-eight cases were recorded over the last 24 hours for breach of health restrictions and curfew orders.

Of the twenty-eight cases recorded, the Southern Division had 18 cases.

The eighteen cases recorded in the Southern Division involved six people who were all found playing cards at Duvula Road in Nadera.

Article continues after advertisement

Four people were also found drinking liquor at the Nadera ground beside Nayan’s supermarket while three others were arrested in Raiwaqa for breaching curfew orders.

Three farmers from Navua were found crossing the Wainadoi border while a 26-year-old man was found drunk and loitering in Kinoya.

Another case was recorded in Caubati area concerning alcohol.

Eight cases were recorded in the Western Division while two were recorded in the Eastern Division.

Of the eight cases recorded in the Western Division, three men were found loitering along the Nadi and the Sigatoka area during curfew hours while a 24-year-old man was found along the Nailaga area in Ba.

The Northern and Central divisions did not record any breaches.

Three other cases of curfew breaches were recorded at Yalalevu whereby three men were found traveling in a vehicle, returning from drinking grog at Nasolo village while a man in his 20’s was found drunk and entered into his neighbor’s house at Saweni in Lautoka.

In the Eastern Division, two cases were recorded whereby a 19-year-old man was found drinking and loitering in Nakasi while a man in his 40’s was arrested for a similar case in Levuka.