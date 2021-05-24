Six COVID-19 patients in critical condition

There are currently 289 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says 58 patients are admitted to the Lautoka Hospital, 68 patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 163 were admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Doctor Fong says 66 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 6 are in critical condition.

He adds a total of 930 individuals were screened and 176 swabbed at the stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 425,998 individuals screened and 75,689 swabbed to date.

The Permanent Secretary says as of the 7th of August, the mobile screening teams screened a total of 1,500 individuals and swabbed 309.

A total of 296,716 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April

1550 tests have been reported for August 7th.

Doctor Fong says pending testing number data from one lab has been received for August 5th and 6th.

The seven-day daily test average is 2795 tests per day or 3.2 tests per 1,000 population.

The national 7-day average daily test positivity is 34.1 %.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard