Six AUSMAT members on advisory capacity arriving tonight

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 21, 2021 3:40 pm
Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes

The multi-disciplinary Australian Medical Assistance team from Australia will be arriving into the country today.

This has been confirmed by the Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes.

The High Commissioner says this includes six personnel who will be providing assistance in the area of advisory capacity.

The Fijian Ministry of Health had sought he assistance from its Vuvale partner as COVID-19 cases has escalated in the past week.

Minister for Health Doctor, Ifereimi Waqainabete, says he is happy to receive the six experts who will work closely with his advisory team.

